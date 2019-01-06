King of mangoes, a summer staple, arrives in wintry Pune

In the middle of winter, pre-seasonal mangoes from Karnataka have started arriving in wholesale markets in Pune. Traders and farmers are hopeful of a good harvest this year as flowering in most parts of Konkan and Karnataka has, so far, been satisfactory.

Markets in Pune have also received around 120 dozens of the famous Alphonso or Hapus mango from Karnataka.

Rohan Ursal, a trader with Pune’s marketyard, said while pre-seasonal mangoes usually arrive in the market by the end of January, they have arrived early this year. “In the last few days, we have received around 100-200 kg of mangoes, which is unusual,” he said. . “While these are early days, farmers are confident of a good harvest. But the situation will be clear once the temperature rises post January,” added Ursal. The mango season in Pune usually starts by March and goes on till the the end of June.

Farmers in Konkan have also reported satisfactory flowering, and growers are expecting a normal harvest. Ajit Gogate, chairman of the Devgad Taluka Amba Utpadak Sahakari Sanghastha Maryadit, a cooperative society of mango growers in Devgad, said all indications pointed towards an average harvest. “We expect the season to start by March,” he said. While some farmers have started harvesting pre-seasonal mangoes, the quantity wasn’t much, said Gogate. The Hapus mango is a major export commodity from Maharashtra.

Last year, the crop was affected by unseasonal rains, which had hit exports and caused a steep hike in the price of the fruit in wholesale markets.