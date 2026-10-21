4 killed as SUV crashes into truck, tempo on Pune-Bangalore highway

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on the flyover in front of Sugam Lodge in Karad town. The deceased and the injured were all residents of Katarkhatav village in Khatav taluka of Satara district, police said.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readBanglore, PuneOct 21, 2026 08:30 PM IST
Pune Bangalore Highway accident(From left) Tejas Deshmukh and three of his friends — Sagar Nimbalkar, Suyash Chinchkar and Rohit Dhotre -- were killed in the accident. (Special Arrangement)
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Four friends were killed and three others injured after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a goods truck and then collided with a tempo on the Pune-bound carriageway of the Pune-Bangalore Highway at Karad in Satara district on Tuesday night, police said. The seven friends were returning home in Satara after visiting the Kolhapur Mahalaxmi temple.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on the flyover in front of Sugam Lodge in Karad town. The deceased and the injured were all residents of Katarkhatav village in Khatav taluka of Satara district, police said.

A First Information Report in the case was filed based on a complaint filed by the tempo driver. As per the FIR, the SUV driver, Tejas Deshmukh, allegedly attempted to overtake a goods truck from the left. In the process, the SUV rammed into the truck from behind. The impact caused the SUV to spin out of control and crash into the protective railing on the left side of the flyover before hitting the tempo coming from the opposite direction.

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Deshmukh and three of his friends — Sagar Nimbalkar, Suyash Chinchkar and Rohit Dhotre — died in the accident. All four were in the age group of 20 to 24 years. Their three other friends, Aman Tamboli, Ruturaj Duble and Shantanu Shingade, sustained injuries and were taken to Krishna Hospital in Karad for treatment. The collision also damaged all three vehicles involved in the accident, police said.

The Karad City police registered a case on Wednesday under Sections 281, 106(1), and 125(a) and (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The provisions invoked relate to rash driving, causing death by negligence, and acts endangering life or personal safety, among other offences. Police said the case was registered on the basis of the tempo driver’s complaint, which alleged that the Scorpio was being driven at high speed and negligently, without due regard to road conditions.

Senior police officers visited the accident spot and an investigation is underway. Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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