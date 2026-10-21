4 killed as SUV crashes into truck, tempo on Pune-Bangalore highway

Four friends were killed and three others injured after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a goods truck and then collided with a tempo on the Pune-bound carriageway of the Pune-Bangalore Highway at Karad in Satara district on Tuesday night, police said. The seven friends were returning home in Satara after visiting the Kolhapur Mahalaxmi temple.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on the flyover in front of Sugam Lodge in Karad town. The deceased and the injured were all residents of Katarkhatav village in Khatav taluka of Satara district, police said.

A First Information Report in the case was filed based on a complaint filed by the tempo driver. As per the FIR, the SUV driver, Tejas Deshmukh, allegedly attempted to overtake a goods truck from the left. In the process, the SUV rammed into the truck from behind. The impact caused the SUV to spin out of control and crash into the protective railing on the left side of the flyover before hitting the tempo coming from the opposite direction.