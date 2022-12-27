scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

100 children evacuated after fire in Pune orphanage building, no casualties

The fire was reported on the ground floor of Tayyabia Orphanage Trust on East Street in Pune Camp around 12.40 am. It was brought under control within 10 minutes after the tenders reached the spot.

An official from the Pune fire brigade said that intense smoke was emanating from the fire.
The Pune city fire brigade said 100 children of an orphanage in Pune Camp were evacuated to safety after a fire was reported on the ground floor of a four-story building in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the fire, it added.

Fire officials said that around 12.40 am Tuesday, their control room received a call about a fire on the ground floor of the building of Tayyabia Orphanage Trust on East Street in Pune Camp. Fire tenders from the Pune city and Pune Cantonment fire brigades were pressed into action.

(Screengrab from video/Express Photo)

An official from the Pune fire brigade said that intense smoke was emanating from the fire. The children, aged between 6 to 16, were evacuated to a safer location to avoid any discomfort and health concerns due to inhalation of the smoke. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes after the tenders reached the spot.

The officer said some bags of foodgrains and other objects stored on the ground floor were gutted. The fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit, officials said.

Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:35 IST
