Kidnapped in city, 3-yr-old girl rescued from Ahmednagar

A three-year-old girl was rescued by the Pune City Police from a woman who had allegedly kidnapped her last week and taken her to Ahmednagar.

According to police, the woman wanted to earn money by making the child beg for alms, and later by seeking dowry for her marriage.

The accused, Usha Chavan (40), has a police record. Police said Usha, who has four children of her own, belongs to a community where the groom’s family has to give dowry to the bride’s family during marriage. Police said Usha had received Rs 30,000 in dowry amount for her older daughter’s marriage.

According to police, the incident took place on May 23, when the girl’s mother, who sells balloons on the street, was sleeping inside an auto-rickshaw in Dhole Patil Road area in the city.

Her two children, including the three-year-old girl, were playing on the side of the road.

When she woke up around 3 pm, she found her daughter missing. She searched for the girl at various places and after failing to locate her, she approached police. Police checked videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene and other spots. Some of the footage showed a woman holding the kidnapped girl, said police. Further investigation revealed that the woman was a resident of Ahmednagar, from where she was arrested by a Pune Police team. Police also rescued the three-year-old girl and later handed her over to her parents.