Kidnapped from Swargate bus depot, girl rescued from Solapur

August 12, 2022 3:58:04 am
Two women have been arrested by Pune Police for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old girl from the Swargate bus depot. Police have identified the two accused as Reshma Shaikh of Solapur and Vaishali Shinde of Hingoli.
A first information report in this case has been registered at the Swargate police station.
Senior Police Inspector Ashok Indalkar of Swargate police station said the accused and the girl’s family knew each other. There was an ongoing financial dispute between the two families.
Indalkar said due to this financial dispute, the accused kidnapped the girl from Swargate bus depot. Investigation revealed that they had taken the girl to Mohol in Solapur district.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Our team rescued the girl from Solapur on Wednesday evening,” said Indalkar. Police rescued the girl within 12 hours and handed her over to her family.
Police have booked the accused under sections 363, 323 and 24 of the Indian Penal Code.
