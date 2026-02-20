‘Kidnapped’ Bhigwan woman tells court she willingly went with alleged abductor

Gill said the woman’s “version” was different from what her brother and mother stated while lodging the FIR.(Credits: Pexels)

A 21-year-old woman, who was alleged to be kidnapped from Bhigwan days before her wedding, on Friday recorded her statement before a Baramati court where she allegedly stated she willingly went with one of the men who was allegedly named in the FIR as one of the kidnappers.

As per a first information report (FIR) lodged by the woman’s mother, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by two men from a different community from a market in Bhigwan town in Indapur taluka of Pune district, around 3.40 pm on Tuesday.

As stated in the FIR, before kidnapping the woman, the two accused men allegedly threw chilli powder at her mother and brother and thrashed them with a wooden stick. It was also alleged that the two men, who were residents of the woman’s neighbourhood, had robbed gold ornaments from her mother during the alleged kidnapping.