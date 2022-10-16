scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Kidnap of share market trader: Police arrests Kolhapur-based ‘Doctor Don’ from Indore

Police had recently invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious Gajanan Marne gang in Pune after the involvement of its members came to light in this kidnapping-for-ransom case.

The 34-year-old share market trader and his 30-year-old friend and business colleague were kidnapped from Katraj area on October 7. (Representational/File)

The Pune city police have arrested Dr Prakash Bandivadekar, a dreaded criminal from Kolhapur, who is also known as ‘Doctor Don’, in connection with the kidnapping of a share market trader and his friend for a ransom of Rs 20 crore.

Police had recently invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious Gajanan Marne gang in Pune after the involvement of its members came to light in this kidnapping-for-ransom case.

The 34-year-old share market trader and his 30-year-old friend and business colleague were kidnapped from Katraj area on October 7. A demand of Rs 20 crore was made for the release of the two persons.

The initial probe by the police suggested that the suspects kept the two victims on the move throughout the night on October 7 in different vehicles on Mumbai-Bangalore Highway in Pune. Senior officials said that after meticulous surveillance of the suspects, the two abductees were rescued from the Pune Camp area on the night of October 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...

An FIR was lodged at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Investigations revealed that criminals linked to gangster Gajanan Gaja Marne (55) alias Maharaj and his nephew and henchman Rupesh Marne (43) were behind the kidnapping.

Police initially arrested four persons and booked 14 members of the Gajanan Marne gang under MCOCA. While a search is on for the remaining accused including the Marne uncle-nephew duo, investigations revealed involvement of Bandivadekar in this crime.

More from Pune

Police launched a search for him and managed to arrest him from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Police said Bandivadekar was earlier booked in 12 serious crimes including murders since 1998. He was acquitted in a few cases and granted bail in other crimes.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:47:55 am
Next Story

After Diwali, BJP plans outreach at areas in Gujarat not covered by its Gaurav Yatra

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement