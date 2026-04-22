Hunger Games in Pune: Back in her hometown, Meghna Roy Choudhury serves an uncomfortable reality about the people around us

A deeply personal, darkly satirical play blends memory, migration, and live cooking to confront the quiet, everyday hunger shaping urban India.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 04:16 PM IST
Pune hunger playfrom the time when she was going through days of having very little food in the darkly satirical play (Express photo).
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After the rice is cooked, you must drain all the water. It is one of the things that cooks do without thinking. After playwright and theatre director Meghna Roy Choudhury went through the motions one day in 2023, she felt a jolt. Why did she drain it, she could have saved it to eat with her bit of rice before falling asleep? This is what her grandmother and countless others had done during the Bengal famine of 1943. “People used to go door to door to beg for fena, the starchy water that is thrown away after cooking rice,” says Roy Choudhury.

Roy Choudhury transposes her grandmother’s experiences with her own hunger from the time when she was going through days of having very little food in the darkly satirical play, Kheyechish? (Bengali for Eaten?), which will be staged at Shreeram Lagoo Rang-Avakash on April 26, 7.30 pm. The play is in Hindi and English, with a smattering of Bengali.

One of the highlights of Kheyechish? is that Roy Choudhury cooks on stage the entire time as the audience sits in a circle around her and, at the end, serves them a meal of fena-bhaat and aloo posto, the former is humble, the latter very expensive, but both foods originate from the Bengal famine. Live cooking during a play is a challenge, it might become a gimmick or, worse, the audience might choke from the fumes. Among those who got it right is Seema Pahwa, whose solo performance in Saag Meat, written by Bhisham Sahni, could hold audiences in a thrall and give the dish an added flavour of meaning.

Hidden population of India

Kheyechish? turns the torchlight on a hidden population of hungry people in India – those who have migrated to big cities in search of a better life and find that they have very little money to buy food. Unlike the familiar images of starving populations, they are impossible to spot, although they live in plain sight as classmates in college or university, colleagues in the office or flatmates with a dream.

Roy Choudhury, for instance, had “escaped” her comfortable home and safety in Pune to go to Mumbai and “make something of my life in theatre”. A postgraduate in Physics and a degree from the Drama School, Mumbai, she found work as a theatre teacher in schools and began to earn Rs 18,000, of which Rs 11,500 would be spent on rent. After expenses for commuting and necessities, such as sanitary napkins, Roy Choudhury had almost no money for food.

“I started talking with my colleagues and hunger was a reality for them. My colleagues would not go to a doctor because they did not have money. They would not eat. Nobody would talk about it; they were ashamed to express the hunger because, in our head, it was that we chose this life. We fought for this so there was shame in being hungry.

This play came out of this question, ‘Is my hunger even valid?’” she says.

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Kheyechish? touches upon multiple influences, including Bertolt Brecht’s poem, The Shopper, about an older woman, who had escaped the Nazis and finds pleasure in shopping for vegetables and fruit.

But, once her pension is stopped, she just goes to the shopping centre, gets everything and, then, at the billing counter, she says, ‘I don’t have money to pay’.

Questions to the powers

This is the only play of hers in which Roy Choudhury is also acting. The story is about a day when the protagonist, an autobiographical version of Roy Choudhury, is determined to cook a meal of fena-bhaat and aloo posto. A lot is unpredictable, the pressure cooker whistle that can go off at any moment. The smell and sound of cooking are characters in their own right.

As she cooks, the protagonist discusses episodes from her life, such as a visit to the sea, what happens in classrooms where she teaches, and her feelings for the crow that visits her every day.

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Ultimately, what the play, like all thoughtful theatre, aims to serve up are questions to the powerful. “Shouldn’t a country, with a growing population of youth, make sure that people have basic needs met, that they have insurance and can afford certain essentials to survive?” says the writer-performer. An empty stomach, after all, can crush dreams.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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