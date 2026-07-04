Khashaba Jadhav: Olympic trailblazer whose story is at the centre of a legal battle in Pune

At the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, history stood on the victory podium in the freestyle bantamweight wrestling event. While Shohachi Ishii of Japan won the gold medal and Rashid Mammadbeyov of the Soviet Union took silver, standing beside them was wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, popularly known as the “Pocket Dynamo”, who became independent India’s first individual Olympic medallist.

Since 1900, when Norman Pritchard won two silver medals in athletics, India had won Olympic gold only in men’s field hockey, a team sport. At the 1948 London Olympics, the Indian hockey team won the country’s first Olympic gold after Independence. Jadhav would remain independent India’s only individual Olympic medallist for 44 years, until Leander Paes won a bronze medal in tennis at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Long before Indian athletes began returning from the Olympics with medals across disciplines, Jadhav stood alone. His feat has been documented in Sanjay Dudhane’s 2001 book, Olympicveer Khashaba Jadhav. Today, a film based on Jadhav’s life, Khashaba, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is at the centre of a copyright dispute before a Pune court, with Dudhane alleging that passages from his book have been used in the film’s teaser without his permission. The allegations are part of pending court proceedings and are yet to be adjudicated.

A legacy of wrestling

Jadhav was born on November 15, 1926, in Goleshwar village near Karad in Satara district. His father, Dadasaheb Jadhav, was a wrestler who introduced his son to the local akhada at a young age. Though less than 5 feet 5 inches tall, Jadhav was exceptionally quick and agile. Speed, rather than the brute strength commonly associated with wrestling, became his trademark.

The 1948 London Olympics were Jadhav’s first exposure not only to the world’s best wrestlers but also to mat wrestling. He finished sixth in the flyweight category. Having trained in traditional akhadas, he began learning mat wrestling on rough coconut-husk mats available in India. Many wrestlers, even today, consider it remarkable that Jadhav rose to international prominence despite such limited resources.

The road to Helsinki four years later was equally difficult. Jadhav reportedly struggled to secure selection despite defeating reigning flyweight champion Niranjan Das. His place in the Olympic squad was confirmed only after repeated selection bouts and the intervention of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh of Patiala, a wrestling enthusiast.

Financing the trip was another challenge. As government assistance was delayed, supporters from his village and his principal at Rajaram College in Kolhapur helped raise funds for his journey to Finland.

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According to a Government of India account, “At Helsinki, Jadhav had to fight seven bouts in all in the 52 kg freestyle event. In the first five, he met opponents from Europe and the Gulf countries and took barely five minutes to dispose of them. In the sixth round, his opponent was the famed Shohachi Ishii of Japan. Ishii’s novelty of the ankle hold surprised Jadhav, but when he counterattacked, Ishii attempted rolling fouls which were penalised, giving Jadhav the win.”

The account adds: “Unfortunately, Jadhav’s next bout was scheduled soon after this exhausting contest. This was officially not permissible, but since there was no Indian official to lodge a protest, he had to wrestle again within half an hour. Fatigued, Jadhav faced Rashid Mammadbeyov and was defeated, settling for the bronze medal.”

A forgotten hero

A Government of India report states: “Like most talented individuals in developing countries, Jadhav was largely forgotten. A principal reason… was that in India cricket dominates and all other sports invariably take a backseat.”

The fanfare that greets champions today was absent when Jadhav returned from Helsinki. “No newspaper interviews. Television had not yet arrived in India. There was a small felicitation for him at Mumbai’s Shivaji Mandir auditorium in Dadar. Interestingly, there was also a cavalcade of 101 bullock carts from Karad to his village,” a Press Information Bureau report notes.

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Jadhav joined the Maharashtra Police as an inspector in 1955 and retired as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1983. “After this glorious moment, he slid into oblivion and, despite serving in the state police, was living in poverty until he died—almost certainly a broken man—in a road accident in 1984,” the report says.

He was posthumously conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000, 16 years after his death. Jadhav’s achievement was not matched for 56 years, until wrestler Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.