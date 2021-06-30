Good news for kharif season as Maharashtra records 31 per cent excess rain in June

It has been a good start of the monsoon season over Maharashtra, with the state recording 31 per cent excess rainfall in June. This will also prove beneficial for kharif season, with the sowing window lasting till mid-July.

Along with an early monsoon onset, the state experienced widespread rainfall throughout last month. Barring Akola ( -51 per cent), Dhule (-38 per cent) and Nandurbar (-30 percent), all remaining districts have recorded normal to above normal rain in June.

This below normal rainfall is because of the delayed onset over these districts, post which the Southwest monsoon entered its break-phase.

An active monsoon, post the onset on June 5, over the state saw steady, continuous and spatially well-distributed rain. So much so that Jalna and Parbhani districts of Marathwada are among the wettest in the state, with over 60 per cent above normal rainfall this June.

“Strong westerlies were persistent and caused heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan, as well as over Mumbai, Satara and Thane last month. The monsoon maintained its momentum for about two weeks,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Towards the end of the month, Vidarbha benefitted from the fresh systems and recorded above normal rainfall activity.

The IMD has said that in the absence of favourable atmospheric conditions, there will be no improvement in the rainfall likely over the state till early next week.