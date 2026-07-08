Water released from Khadakwasla dam after heavy rain enters Pune housing societies

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Water from the Khadakwasla dam gushed into the parking lots of three housing societies in Pune on Wednesday as the irrigation department opened the dam’s shutters after it was filled to capacity following heavy rain.
On Tuesday, the irrigation department issued an alert about the possibility of water release, as there was a high influx into the dam. The water release began at midnight at a slow pace of 842 cusecs. The pace increased to 27,203 cusecs in the morning, and water started entering localities along the Mutha river.
Dwarka and Jal Poojan Society in Ektanagari on Sinhagad Road and Krishna Residency in the Bhimnagar area of Kondhwe-Dhawade thus witnessed water gushing into their parking areas.
The Pune civic administration said it has been alert since Tuesday night to avoid any untoward incident in flood-prone Ektanagari on Sinhagad Road.
The riverbed road from Mhatre Bridge to Shaniwarwada has been closed as a precaution, and 1,560 people have been moved to shelters since Tuesday.
Mayor Manjusha Nagpure’s appeal to the public
“People should immediately remove their vehicles from the parking areas and move them to safer locations, as the irrigation department has increased the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam. The water release is likely to increase further as the inflow in the dam is high due to the ongoing rain in the catchment area,” she said using a public address system.
The Khadakwasla dam spillway is part of the Pune civic body’s boundary, and the Mutha cuts across the city. There are four dams upstream of the river: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar.
Water released from these dams has to flow through river stretches, putting the city’s low-lying areas at risk.
Last year, water from the dam entered 10-15 housing societies in Ektanagari and Nimbaj Nagar and residents had to be evacuated to safety.
The Khadakwasla dam is full, while the Panshet and Varasgaon dams are half-full, and the Temghar dam has 26.50 per cent water.
The civic administration has identified 49 flood-prone locations and is tracking the situation there from the ward offices.