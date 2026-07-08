Water released from Khadakwasla dam after heavy rain enters Pune housing societies

Dam water entered Dwarka and Jal Poojan Society in Ektanagari on Sinhagad Road and Krishna Residency in the Bhimnagar area. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Water from the Khadakwasla dam gushed into the parking lots of three housing societies in Pune on Wednesday as the irrigation department opened the dam’s shutters after it was filled to capacity following heavy rain.

On Tuesday, the irrigation department issued an alert about the possibility of water release, as there was a high influx into the dam. The water release began at midnight at a slow pace of 842 cusecs. The pace increased to 27,203 cusecs in the morning, and water started entering localities along the Mutha river.

Dwarka and Jal Poojan Society in Ektanagari on Sinhagad Road and Krishna Residency in the Bhimnagar area of Kondhwe-Dhawade thus witnessed water gushing into their parking areas.