Khadakwasla Dam nears 80% capacity, Pune low-lying areas on alert

The Khadakwasla Dam was at 62% of its capacity as of 4 am today; residents advised not to enter the riverbed.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 10:33 AM IST
Mutha river, PuneThe rising water level in the Mutha River (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)
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As heavy rain continues to lash Pune, the district administration on Tuesday sounded an alert for people living in low-lying areas along the Mutha river downstream of the Khadakwasla dam, due to the possibility of water being released from the spillway at any time.

“There is heavy rainfall in the Khadakwasla Dam catchment area and the reservoir was at 62 per cent of its capacity as of 4 am. Given the sustained rainfall and the rising inflows, the reservoir could reach 80 per cent capacity or more within the next few hours. Depending on prevailing weather conditions, there is a strong possibility of water being released from the dam’s spillway at any time,” said an officer of the district Irrigation Department.

He said, “Residents are advised not to enter the riverbed. Those who have vehicles, livestock, or any other movable property in the riverbed should shift them to safer locations immediately.”

The department has issued instructions to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other civic bodies downstream of the Khadakwasla dam to issue alerts to residents in the low-lying areas and take appropriate action. “All are requested to take proper precautions and vigilance and cooperate with the Irrigation Department,” he said.

Four people have died, one person was washed away, and over 20 have been injured in rain-related incidents across Pune district in the past few days. The excessive rainfall has also led to at least 22 landslides in the district.

Only a few days ago, the water level in the dam had dropped sharply due to a delay in monsoon, forcing the PMC to impose water cuts in the city to conserve the available supply. However, the heavy rain in recent days has doubled the water in dams.

The city draws its water from Khadawasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temvhar dams, located upstream of the Mutha River.

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“We are happy that it rained finally. Otherwise the situation would have been serious. The total water storage in the four dams has increased from around 3 TMC to nearly 7 TMC. We will review the situation after a week and then take a decision on whether to continue the water cuts,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Koshore Ram.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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