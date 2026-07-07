Khadakwasla Dam nears 80% capacity, Pune low-lying areas on alert

As heavy rain continues to lash Pune, the district administration on Tuesday sounded an alert for people living in low-lying areas along the Mutha river downstream of the Khadakwasla dam, due to the possibility of water being released from the spillway at any time.

“There is heavy rainfall in the Khadakwasla Dam catchment area and the reservoir was at 62 per cent of its capacity as of 4 am. Given the sustained rainfall and the rising inflows, the reservoir could reach 80 per cent capacity or more within the next few hours. Depending on prevailing weather conditions, there is a strong possibility of water being released from the dam’s spillway at any time,” said an officer of the district Irrigation Department.