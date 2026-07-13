Key railway line restored after Lonavala landslides, disruptions to continue

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The Central Railway Saturday informed it has restored a line in the Lonavala-Karjat section that was damaged by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on July 6.
The railway zone also mentioned that repair work was being carried out on the remaining lines, and services will continue to be impacted till July 17.
Issuing a press release, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said, “Short notice diversions, short terminations and short originations were causing inconvenience to passengers; hence, it was decided to take a reasonable view and help passengers plan their journey in a better way.”
Passengers have been advised to check the NTES app or contact the railway helpline for the latest train running information, as updates are also being shared on social media.
List of affected trains:
1) Trains diverted via Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan
– Train (18519) Vishakapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express – Journey of commencement (JCO) July 11 to July 15.
– Train (11018) Karaikal-LTT Express – JCO July 13.
2) Trains diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Paldhi-Surat
– Train (22718) Secunderabad-Rajkot Express – JCO July 13 and 14.
– Train (22919) MGR Chennai-Ahmedabad Express – JCO July 15.
– Train (20967) Secunderabad-Porbandar Express – JCO July 15.
– Train (09628) Solapur-Ajmer Express – JCO July 16.
3) Trains diverted via Kalyan-Manmad-Daund-Solapur
– Train (18520) LTT-Vishakapatnam Express – JCO July 11 to July 17.
– Train (22101) LTT-Madurai Express – JCO July 15.
4) Trains diverted via Surat-Paldhi-Manmad-Daund-Solapur
– Train (22920) Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Express – JCO July 13.
– Train (22717) Rajkot-Secunderabad Express – JCO July 13, 15 & 16.
– Train (20968) Porbandar-Secunderabad Express – JCO July 14.
– Train (20920) Ektanagar-MGR Chennai Express – JCO July 15.
– Train (09419) Ahmedabad-Thiruchirapally Express – JCO July 16.
5) Trains diverted via Surat-Paldhi-Manmad-Daund
– Train (09627) Ajmer-Solapur Express – JCO July 15.
– Train (20991) Ajmer-Daund Express – JCO July 16.
6) Train diverted via Daund Chord Line-Manmad-Bhusaval
– Train (20821) Pune-Santragachi Express – JCO July 13, 2026
Trains short-terminating
At Pune:
– Train (11140) Hospete-CSMT Express – JCO July 11 to July 16.
– Train (12116) Solapur-CSMT Express – JCO July 11 to July 16.
At Khadki:
– Train (11302) KSR Bengaluru-CSMT Express – JCO July 11 to July 16.
– Train (11030) Kolhapur-CSMT Express – July 11 to July 17.
Trains short-originating
From Pune:
– Train (11029) CSMT-Kolhapur Express – JCO July 11 to July 17.
– Train (11301) CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Express – JCO July 11 to July 17.
From Khadki:
– Train (12115) CSMT-Solapur Express – JCO July 11 to July 17.
– Train (11139) CSMT-Hospete Express – JCO July 11 to July 17.