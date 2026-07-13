Key railway line restored after Lonavala landslides, disruptions to continue

The Central Railway also mentioned that services will continue to be impacted till July 17. (File Photo)

The Central Railway Saturday informed it has restored a line in the Lonavala-Karjat section that was damaged by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on July 6.

The railway zone also mentioned that repair work was being carried out on the remaining lines, and services will continue to be impacted till July 17.

Issuing a press release, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said, “Short notice diversions, short terminations and short originations were causing inconvenience to passengers; hence, it was decided to take a reasonable view and help passengers plan their journey in a better way.”

Passengers have been advised to check the NTES app or contact the railway helpline for the latest train running information, as updates are also being shared on social media.