4,400 calls, secret meeting: How Siya Goyal, her lover plotted Ketan Agarwal’s Pune fort murder

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Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal exchanged over 4,400 calls with her lover Chetan Chaudhary in the past six months, news agency PTI reported. A potential dream wedding took a deadly turn when 26-year-old Ketan was allegedly pushed into a gorge by the Lohagarh Fort by Siya (20) and Chetan (22). The duo has now been arrested.
What was even more shocking was the fact that the couple appeared to be happy in videos shot before the alleged crime. The videos show Ketan and Siya celebrating and dancing.
Here’s what the police probe has revealed so far
# 4,400 calls: Together, they spent hundreds of hours on the phone over 4,400 calls, planning the kill. On June 18, Siya pushed Ketan off the cliff in Lohagad on June 18, according to PTI. The police believe these extensive interactions were a part of the plan to execute the fatal push to Ketan, PTI reported.
# Secret meeting on birthday: On the day of the murder, Siya allegedly met Chetan at a cafe and discussed their plan to kill Agarwal. They even spent some time deliberating over a suitable spot at the fort from where Ketan could be pushed, the police said.
# Birthday surprises: Video clips have resurfaced online that show Ketan had planned a slew of surprises and gifts on Siya’s birthday. The videos have now gone viral.
# Missing passport: According to the police, Siya had earlier sabotaged their trip to Bali, where their pre-wedding photoshoot was scheduled, by dumping Ketan’s passport in a dustbin at a food plaza on their way to the Mumbai airport. They were supposed to take a flight from Mumbai to Bali. However, after his passport went missing, Ketan had to cancel his trip.
# Repeated persuasions: Upon speaking with Ketan’s sister, Sanjana, and other members of the Agarwal family, the police found out that Goyal had repeatedly persuaded Agarwal to travel to Lohagad Fort with her on multiple occasions, even before the fatal incident.