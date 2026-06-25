4,400 calls, secret meeting: How Siya Goyal, her lover plotted Ketan Agarwal’s Pune fort murder

Ketan (left) died after he was allegedly pushed from the Lohagad Fort by fiance Siya and her lover Chetan. (Image enhanced using AI)

Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal exchanged over 4,400 calls with her lover Chetan Chaudhary in the past six months, news agency PTI reported. A potential dream wedding took a deadly turn when 26-year-old Ketan was allegedly pushed into a gorge by the Lohagarh Fort by Siya (20) and Chetan (22). The duo has now been arrested.

What was even more shocking was the fact that the couple appeared to be happy in videos shot before the alleged crime. The videos show Ketan and Siya celebrating and dancing.

Here’s what the police probe has revealed so far

# 4,400 calls: Together, they spent hundreds of hours on the phone over 4,400 calls, planning the kill. On June 18, Siya pushed Ketan off the cliff in Lohagad on June 18, according to PTI. The police believe these extensive interactions were a part of the plan to execute the fatal push to Ketan, PTI reported.