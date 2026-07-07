Before Ketan’s killing, did Siya and Chetan secretly marry? Police investigate

The police arrested Siya and Chetan on June 23 after their investigation allegedly revealed that the two had planned Ketan’s murder and pushed him off the Lohagad Fort on June 18. (Express File Photo)

The Pune Rural police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, are probing whether his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, had secretly married months before the incident.

The police said an analysis of communications between Siya and Chetan, along with other leads, pointed to a wedding ceremony a few months prior to the incident, and investigators are verifying whether it was legally registered.

A police officer said investigators were examining WhatsApp chats and other communications between the two accused to establish whether they had undergone a secret marriage ceremony.

“We are investigating whether Siya and Chetan got married secretly, where the ceremony took place, and whether the marriage was legally registered. Once we have concrete leads on this, we will comment about it further,” the officer said.