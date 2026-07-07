Before Ketan’s killing, did Siya and Chetan secretly marry? Police investigate

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The Pune Rural police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal, are probing whether his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, had secretly married months before the incident.
The police said an analysis of communications between Siya and Chetan, along with other leads, pointed to a wedding ceremony a few months prior to the incident, and investigators are verifying whether it was legally registered.
A police officer said investigators were examining WhatsApp chats and other communications between the two accused to establish whether they had undergone a secret marriage ceremony.
“We are investigating whether Siya and Chetan got married secretly, where the ceremony took place, and whether the marriage was legally registered. Once we have concrete leads on this, we will comment about it further,” the officer said.
Planned murder
The police arrested Siya and Chetan on June 23 after their investigation allegedly revealed that the two had planned Ketan’s murder and pushed him off the Lohagad Fort on June 18. After 10 days in police custody, Siya and Chetan were sent to judicial custody for 14 days and are currently lodged in prison.
Ketan’s death, initially suspected to be an accidental fall from the historic fort near Pune, was later treated as a planned murder by the Pune Rural police.
According to the police, Siya had got engaged to Ketan on February 19, with their wedding scheduled later this year, but she was also in a relationship with Chetan since October and did not want to marry Ketan.
They said Siya had taken Ketan to Lohagad Fort on May 31 and June 14 before returning with Chetan on June 18, when they allegedly pushed him off the Lohagad Fort. The police also said Siya had tried to convince Ketan to visit the fort on June 4, but the plan was cancelled after his family objected.
The investigation has also revealed that the two allegedly rehearsed their plan before carrying out the murder in an open area near a club lounge in Pune’s Lulla Nagar. A police team recently took Siya to the location as part of the probe, while crime scene recreations were carried out separately with both accused at Lohagad Fort.
Investigators have also alleged that Siya earlier attempted to disrupt a planned pre-wedding trip to Bali by taking Ketan’s passport and discarding it at a washroom in a food mall on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.