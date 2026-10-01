Before killing Ketan, Siya, Chetan searched law student’s Lohagad death, mushroom poisoning

The investigation has revealed Siya and Chetan were deliberating ways to stage the murder of Ketan as an accident, a police officer said. (File photo)

The probe by Pune Rural police into the murder of Ketan Agarwal has revealed that his fiancee and accused Siya Goyal read online information about the death of a law student Manasi Govindpurkar in March 2025 and then she and her friend Chetan Chaudhary allegedly finalised Lohagad fort to murder Ketan.

Police probe has also revealed that among various Internet and social media searches, Siya and Chetan had searched about ‘Death Cap Mushroom’, a deadly mushroom variety, and also about a ‘woman who killed her family with mushroom’ in Australia a few years ago.

The police, probing the June 18 murder of Agarwal (26) at Lohagad Fort, arrested his fiancée Siya (20) and Chaudhary (22) on June 23. Police have also arrested Chetan’s friend Ritesh Hange (22) on September 5 for his alleged role in the conspiracy. In September the police filed a 5,053-page chargesheet against the trio charging them with murder and criminal conspiracy among others.