26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to fight Pune fort murder case

The approval came after Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, met the chief minister in Pune and submitted a request seeking Ujjwal Nikam’s appointment as SPP in the case. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday approved the appointment of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Ketan Agarwal murder case and directed steps to set up a fast-track court for the trial.

The approval came after Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, met the chief minister in Pune and submitted a request seeking Nikam’s appointment as SPP in the case.

Following the meeting, Fadnavis issued written directions to the secretary of state’s law and judiciary department to appoint and examine the proposal for constituting a fast-track court, officials said.

Nikam, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, is a senior criminal lawyer known for handling high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket but was unsuccessful.