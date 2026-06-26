26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to fight Pune fort murder case

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday approved the appointment of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Ketan Agarwal murder case and directed steps to set up a fast-track court for the trial.
The approval came after Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, met the chief minister in Pune and submitted a request seeking Nikam’s appointment as SPP in the case.
Following the meeting, Fadnavis issued written directions to the secretary of state’s law and judiciary department to appoint and examine the proposal for constituting a fast-track court, officials said.
Nikam, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, is a senior criminal lawyer known for handling high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket but was unsuccessful.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vishal Agarwal said, “My young son has passed away. I think there should be a minimum punishment of hanging. I requested the chief minister. He has assured me that the case will be fast-tracked. An SIT has already been formed. I have full confidence in him.”
When asked whether he was aware of Siya’s relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, Vishal Agarwal said he was unaware of it.
Ketan Agarwal case so far
The case relates to the killing of Ketan on June 18 during a visit to Lohagad Fort in Pune district. The police initially believed he may have fallen into a valley, but later arrested his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, on charges of murder.
According to the police, the investigation so far suggests that the death was not accidental and that Ketan was pushed from the western cliff of Lohagad Fort.
Both accused were taken into custody on June 23 and have been remanded to police custody till June 29 by a local court. An FIR has been registered at the Lonavala Rural Police Station.
The police also suspect that Siya and Chetan were in a relationship and may have conspired to kill Ketan, as she did not wish to go ahead with the marriage. Investigators are examining phone records and other digital evidence, including an alleged meeting between Siya and Chetan at a café.
The police also said they are also probing earlier incidents flagged during the investigation, including an alleged attempt to sabotage a pre-wedding shoot and claims that Siya had taken Ketan to Lohagad Fort on prior occasions, reportedly to kill him.