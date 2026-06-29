Pune fort murder: Court extends Siya, Chetan’s police custody till July 3

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A Pune court on Monday extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary in the Ketan Agarwal murder case till July 3.
After the police produced both before the court at Vadgaon Maval, Judicial Magistrate First Class A M Vibhute heard arguments from the prosecution and the defence.
The case relates to the killing of businessman Ketan Agarwal, 25, on June 18 during a visit to Lohagad Fort in Pune district. The Lonavala rural police initially believed he may have fallen into a valley but arrested his fiancée, Siya, 20, and Chetan, 22, on murder charges on June 23. A court remanded them to police custody till June 29.
According to the police, the investigation suggests Ketan’s death was not accidental and that he was pushed from the western cliff of Lohagad Fort.
The police suspect that Siya and Chetan were in a relationship and may have conspired to kill Ketan because she did not wish to go ahead with the marriage.
Ketan died after he was allegedly pushed from Lohagad Fort by Siya and Chetan.
The police are examining phone records and other digital evidence and investigating an alleged meeting between Siya and Chetan at a café.
According to the police, Siya and Ketan got engaged on February 19 and were scheduled to marry later this year.
The police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort. “On Sunday morning, the investigating team, accompanied by senior officers, took Siya to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events. Chetan will be taken separately,” said an officer from the Pune rural police.
Earlier, on June 26, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the appointment of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case and directed the setting up of a fast-track court for the trial.