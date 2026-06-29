Pune fort murder: Court extends Siya, Chetan’s police custody till July 3

The police produced Siya Agarwal before the Vadgaon Maval court on Monday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A Pune court on Monday extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary in the Ketan Agarwal murder case till July 3.

After the police produced both before the court at Vadgaon Maval, Judicial Magistrate First Class A M Vibhute heard arguments from the prosecution and the defence.

The case relates to the killing of businessman Ketan Agarwal, 25, on June 18 during a visit to Lohagad Fort in Pune district. The Lonavala rural police initially believed he may have fallen into a valley but arrested his fiancée, Siya, 20, and Chetan, 22, on murder charges on June 23. A court remanded them to police custody till June 29.