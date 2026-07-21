Lohagad wasn’t first choice: Pune Rural police reveal fresh details in Ketan murder probe

3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 05:19 PM IST
The Pune Rural police investigating the murder of Ketan Agarwal last month said his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, explored other locations, including Tiger Point in Lonavala and some other forts, before finalising the spot at Lohagad Fort.
The police also said the two researched other ways, including poisoning, to kill Ketan and also studied ways to protect themselves from getting caught. They added that the two watched some murder conspiracy movies for this purpose.
“Our investigation suggests that before finalising Lohagad fort as the location where they would execute their plan, Chetan and Siya explored other similar locations in the area, including Tiger Point at Lonavala and other forts near Lonavala, including Visapur, which is next to Lohagad,” an officer who is part of the probe said.
“After they decided on Lohagad, they shared some photos of the fort with each other. They had finalised Lohagad fort sometime before May 31,” the officer added.
The police, however, refused to divulge how they explored other options and finalised Lohagad.
Amidst reports that Chetan and Siya contacted a contract killer, the police said the two discussed the option of arranging a hit to injure Ketan but did not approach anyone.
How Ketan’s murder was planned
Investigators claim the alleged murder was the culmination of weeks of planning by Siya and Chetan. According to the Pune Rural Police, Siya allegedly made multiple trips to Lohagad Fort with Ketan before the incident, including on May 31 and June 14, to familiarise herself with the location.
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They also said she tried to persuade him to visit the fort on June 4, but the trip did not materialise after his family objected.
The police have further alleged that Siya and Chetan rehearsed the crime days before Ketan’s death in an open space near a club lounge in Pune’s Lulla Nagar area. Investigators also claim Siya had earlier tried to derail her planned marriage to Ketan by stealing his passport ahead of their proposed pre-wedding shoot in Bali and later discarding it in a washroom at a food mall on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.
Siya and Ketan got engaged on February 19 and were scheduled to marry later this year. However, the police allege Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and did not want to go ahead with the marriage.
Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23 in connection with Ketan’s death, which investigators now allege was a premeditated murder rather than an accident.