Lohagad wasn’t first choice: Pune Rural police reveal fresh details in Ketan murder probe

Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23 in connection with Ketan's death, which investigators now allege was a premeditated murder rather than an accident. (File Photo)

The Pune Rural police investigating the murder of Ketan Agarwal last month said his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, explored other locations, including Tiger Point in Lonavala and some other forts, before finalising the spot at Lohagad Fort.

The police also said the two researched other ways, including poisoning, to kill Ketan and also studied ways to protect themselves from getting caught. They added that the two watched some murder conspiracy movies for this purpose.

“Our investigation suggests that before finalising Lohagad fort as the location where they would execute their plan, Chetan and Siya explored other similar locations in the area, including Tiger Point at Lonavala and other forts near Lonavala, including Visapur, which is next to Lohagad,” an officer who is part of the probe said.