Lohagad death case: Police question accused fiancée Siya’s parents

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Probing the alleged murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal who died at Lohagad Fort, Pune Rural Police on Saturday questioned his accused fiancée Siya Goyal’s parents on Saturday.
Siya’s father Pravin, mother Puja and brother Sahil reached Lonavala Rural Police Station in the morning. Their questioning continued till late in the evening. Sahil Goyal had been questioned by the police even on Thursday for about ten hours.
A police officer said Siya’s parents and brother are not suspects in the murder case, but were being questioned and their statements recorded for the purpose of investigation.
Siya got engaged to Ketan in February and they were to get married at Udaipur, Rajasthan, later this year.
Siya, 20, and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22, allegedly murdered Ketan Agarwal by pushing him off the western cliff of Lohagad Fort on June 18. Initially, Siya pretended that Ketan died by slipping into the valley at Lohagad Fort. Siya even posted mourning messages for Ketan on her social media accounts. A police probe revealed Ketan was murdered by Siya and her lover Chetan. Police arrested them on June 23 on murder charges. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against them at the Lonavala Rural Police station. A court remanded the two accused to police custody till June 29.
Police suspect Siya did not want to marry Ketan, Siya said, as she was allegedly in relationship with Chetan since October 2025. Police said Siya and Chetan allegedly conspired to kill Ketan. Siya allegedly asked Ketan to go with her to Lohagad Fort a day before her birthday. Police said Chetan had also gone to the fort. Siya and Chetan then allegedly pushed Ketan down from a cliff on the fort. Police said Siya and Chetan had allegedly put the blame on each other.