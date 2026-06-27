Lohagad death case: Police question accused fiancée Siya’s parents

Siya got engaged to Ketan in February and they were to get married at Udaipur, Rajasthan, later this year. (File photo)

Probing the alleged murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal who died at Lohagad Fort, Pune Rural Police on Saturday questioned his accused fiancée Siya Goyal’s parents on Saturday.

Siya’s father Pravin, mother Puja and brother Sahil reached Lonavala Rural Police Station in the morning. Their questioning continued till late in the evening. Sahil Goyal had been questioned by the police even on Thursday for about ten hours.

A police officer said Siya’s parents and brother are not suspects in the murder case, but were being questioned and their statements recorded for the purpose of investigation.

Siya got engaged to Ketan in February and they were to get married at Udaipur, Rajasthan, later this year.