Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather dies after brief illness

Devichand Agarwal, 83, grandfather of Lohagad Fort murder victim Ketan Agarwal, passed away on Saturday.

A senior police officer confirmed Devichand Agarwal’s death. Devichand was a businessman. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Pune for the last couple of days. He had taken part in the candle march held at Lodha Belmondo township in Gahunje on June 27, seeking justice for Ketan.

Ketan’s fiancée Siya Goyal, 20, and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22, had allegedly murdered him by pushing him down into a cliff on the Lohagad Fort on June 18. Devichand Agarwal was in grief after grandson Ketan’s murder.