Ketaki Chitale might have been instigated by some, say Marathi TV personnel on ‘derogatory’ post about Pawar

While the Navi Mumbai police are investigating whether actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested Saturday for her alleged derogatory social media post about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was instigated by someone to air her extreme views, a few in the Marathi television and film industry do not deny this possibility of her acting on someone’s behalf or having political connections.

Multiple first information reports (FIR) have been registered against Ketaki at different police stations in Maharashtra regarding the post, including one for allegedly misusing the name of Sant Tukaram.

“The investigation into the case is going on…I cannot comment upon it at this stage,” Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Singh told The Indian Express Tuesday. Police sources said that they would try to find out from her laptop whether she was instigated by someone to share the post or did it at the behest of some politicians “with whom she might be interacting on a regular basis”.

On Monday, the police took Ketaki to her house in Kalamboli and seized her laptop, mobile phone and computer hard drive. The police said that they would find out whether Ketaki had spoken to anybody before making the viral post or whether she had contacted someone in this regard.

Meanwhile, Ram Shedge, who has directed a few Marathi films, said: “As far as I know she was removed from a Whatsapp group for her extreme views. She seems to be keeping herself updated about the latest happenings and freely airing her views, some of which are so bold that no Marathi actor, especially women, would dare to express them. Some people may be instigating and supporting her. Otherwise, I don’t think she would remain unrepentant and refuse to delete her derogatory posts.”

Chitale, who was born and brought up in Pune and did her graduation from the University of Pune, currently lives in Navi Mumbai. She made her mark with her first Marathi serial Ambat Goad and acted in several other Marathi and Hindi serials. She acted in a few Marathi films too which failed to make any noise.

Condemning Chitale for sharing the post, Shedge said: “Artists are generally cautious about airing their views, especially on controversial issues because they have a fan following across communities. They don’t want to risk losing their followers by making comments which draw attention but at the same time result in controversy and criticism,” he said.

Chitale played the lead character in the TV serial Tuz Maaz Break Up which was a hit among youngsters. “Even I was impressed after watching the serial. The script, it seemed, was written for her and she lived up to it. I then cast her in a short film. She seemed to be a normal person and was always quiet on the sets. I never realised she could have such extreme views,” said Ketan Pendse, who directed and acted in the short film.

Pendse, however, said he was taken aback by the Facebook post. “When a person is ill with a dreaded disease, we express our support to him or her. But we don’t run them down by making unwarranted comments about their illness. This is not acceptable in our culture. I don’t approve of it.”

Kiran Mane, who was fired from a Marathi serial a few months ago for alleged criticism of the central government policies, said: “My criticisms were not rash or below the belt. I was critical of the wrong policies of the government and was careful in choosing my words. What Ketaki Chitale has done is extremely crass. In which society do people ask a person, especially one who is ailing with a serious disease, to go to hell and ridicule his illness? I think the actor has crossed all limits of decent human behaviour.”

“She might be doing it on her own… I don’t know whether she has any political connections or is being provoked into making such statements. But one cannot deny that possibility as she is repeatedly making controversial comments. She may be drawing support from certain quarters which has emboldened her,” Mane said.

“Ketaki knows despite her shocking comments, criticism and arrest, she will continue to get serials. This is because there are a few people in the industry who are also known for making extreme remarks during normal conversations,” Mane added.

Also Read | Who is Ketaki Chitale? The Marathi actor arrested for posting derogatory remarks against Sharad Pawar

Sharad Ponkshe, who is known for playing the role of Nathuram Godse in the 2000 movie Hey Ram, said Chitale’s comments were unacceptable. “One should criticise an individual or an action but we should be extremely guarded when we express our views on someone ailing. The individual might be anyone. He could be a prominent personality or any other individual. Chitale has stopped low in her criticism which is uncalled for,” he said.

Ponkshe said he has also seen the post circulating on WhatsApp. “But I ignored it, she would have also ignored it rather than sharing it,” he said.

Popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave said the post was wrong but wouldn’t want to get into the controversy. “The post is wrong but I don’t want to comment on it further,” he said.

Sandeep Sakore, who played the role of Sant Tukaram in a Marathi movie, said: “In the defamatory and derogatory post, even Sant Tukaram’s name has been mentioned. Chitale has tried to defame not only a respected political figure but even a saint who is revered in Maharashtra and beyond.”

Sakore said Chitale apparently suffers from epilepsy. “I remember in one of her posts she had urged trollers not to ridicule her illness. Unfortunately, she herself is found to be making a crass and cruel comment on a leader suffering from a dreaded disease,” he said.

Shedge said: “Chitale is also a motivational speaker. But her posts on social media are revolting. The kind of language she uses is never used by a woman celebrity. It could be a continuation of her mindset to make shock comments to draw public attention.”