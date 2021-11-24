Kerosene bombs hurled at office of BJP MLA’s brother in Pimpri Chinchwad

Two kerosene bombs were hurled at the office of Shankar Jagtap, a builder and brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap on Tuesday afternoon in Pimpri Chinchwad.

No one was hurt in the incident as the occupants of the office were inside the building.

Pimpri Chinchwad police said the incident took place around 2.30 pm at the office of Shankar Jagtap, located in Pimple Saudagar in Pimpri Chinchwad area. They have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects after CCTV footage from the area showed three persons hurling the bombs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Anand Bhoite said, “The CCTV footage shows three persons on the bike and hurling these kerosene-filled bottles used as crude bombs, with possibly a cloth being used as a wick. Upon preliminary investigation, the fuel seems to be kerosene. At the time of the incident, the office was open and Shankar Jagtap was present inside.”

DCP Bhoite further said, “One of the bombs struck at a distance near the gate of the compound and another hit next to the door of the office. After striking, these bottles burst into flames but no one was hurt.”

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said, “We have launched a search for the suspects. We have got some footage from security cameras installed in the area. I am personally monitoring the probe.”