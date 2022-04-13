Kerala, northeast India receive surplus rain; heat wave over Delhi abates: IMD

The continuing active pre-monsoon showers over Kerala, parts of Karnataka and eastern India regions have, so far, brought bountiful rain this season. This has helped bring down the country’s rainfall deficit from minus 79 per cent to minus 43 per cent in the last 12 days.

Normally, the southern peninsula, east and northeast India receive good rainfall during the March to May pre-monsoon season. But this year, March remained largely dry over the country and the rainfall activity picked up only in April. While rainfall over the southern peninsula ended with minus 13 per cent, east and northeast India recorded 59 per cent rainfall deficit in March.

And finally, when rainfall commenced over these areas, it was in the form of multiple heavy-intensity spells, causing significant damage to paddy cultivation and other crops nearing harvest.

The rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar islands (278 per cent) has been the highest so far in the ongoing pre-monsoon season. This is mainly due to heavy rainfall events last month, associated with the formation of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Kerala is the second wettest state in the country during the ongoing season. Since March 1, Kerala has recorded 116 per cent surplus rain, stated data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southern state has received 153.2mm till April 12, including heavy to very heavy rainfall spells in the last 10 days.

Similarly, rainfall over Lakshadweep, Goa, coastal and interior Karnataka too have been appreciable this season till date. “There have been strong and moist southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal reaching the northeastern states. As a result, rainfall will continue over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh till April 17. Isolated intense rainfall could occur between Wednesday and Sunday in these regions,” said an IMD official.

The IMD has forecast rainfall activity will continue over south and northeast India for the rest of the week.

In the northeast, Meghalaya (90 per cent), Sikkim (58 per cent) and Assam (40 per cent) remain among the wettest states this season.

Over south India, with the presence of a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, the IMD has forecast lightning and widespread heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Karaikal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till April 17, with very heavy spells between Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions over Rajasthan,Punjab, Delhi and neighbouring areas — prevailing since March 27 — abated on Tuesday, ending one of the longest spells in recent years in April. Delhi witnessed its second longest heat wave spell of April, lasting five days, which too ended on Tuesday, said IMD officials. The national capital had experienced a similar warm April in 2017, when the heat wave spell lasted for six days. The IMD has predicted light rain and lightning over Delhi during the next two days.

There will not be any significant changes in maximum temperatures over the rest of the country. Currently, there is a heat wave over Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.