Support group set up at Pune’s KEM Hospital for Parkinson’s Disease

IN AN event to mark the inauguration of the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group at KEM Hospital, Pune, medical experts highlighted the importance of initiating treatment as soon as Parkinson’s disease is detected in patients.

The support group programme was initiated jointly with the ‘BK Parekh Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society’ (BKP -PDMDS)’.

“Follow-up is a lifelong process and medicines should not be discontinued at any point. What is also important is to exercise, which is a key to maintaining body movement,” Dr Charulata Sankhla, neurologist at Hinduja Hospital said at the event.

Dr Sankhla, who is also a trustee at BKP-PDMDS, gave a presentation on the management of Parkinson’s Disease and stressed the importance of caregivers’ role in supporting the patients.

“The progressive disorder affects the nervous system and subsequently the parts of the body that are controlled by them,” Dr Pradeep Divate, HoD, Department of Neurosciences at KEM Pune, pointed out. The symptoms progress with age and may include tremors in the body, loss of movement, deterioration in posture and balance, inability to walk and maintain weight, stiffness, rigidity of muscles, changes in speech and so on, he added.

“The deterioration in movements and other symptoms also plays on confidence and affects individuals emotionally and psychologically. Therefore, apart from regular medication, the need of the hour is such support groups…,” Dr Madhur Rao, Deputy Medical Administrator at KEM Hospital said.

The programme is in the form of a multidisciplinary module, which includes occupational and speech therapy, physiotherapy, laughter therapy, art therapy, music therapy and movement therapy among others. These activities will be carried out by trained professionals from BKP-PDMDS. It will be free of cost for individuals and their caregivers.