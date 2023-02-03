Keep record of those who buy koyta, cops tell sellers

IN A move to prevent the misuse of ‘koyta’ (machetes) by criminal elements, Pune City Police have asked shopkeepers selling agricultural implements to maintain a proper record of buyers of these weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende said, “Through zonal DCPs, we have asked shopkeepers selling agricultural equipment especially machetes, to keep a record of buyers, the purpose for which they are purchasing and their contact details. This is to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the hands of minors or miscreants.”

Police officials said there is no particular criminal gang as such that operates by the name ‘koyta gang’. Kotya or sharp machetes are used by several criminals for attacking rivals and terrorising citizens not just in Pune, but even at other places.

Several such incidents of violence have been reported in the city, including one in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station, where criminals used ‘koyta’ while also causing a grave nuisance in public places. Citizens even started calling these groups of miscreants and assailants as the ‘koyta gangs’. Police also found minors involved in criminal activities, armed with machetes.

Last month, during a citywide combing operation, police had seized as many as 145 machetes and three swords illegally possessed by some of the history-sheeters. Police had also launched a crackdown against illegal sale of machetes. A few days ago, police raided shops and seized 105 machetes on the spot.