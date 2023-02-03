scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Keep record of those who buy koyta, cops tell sellers

Police officials said there is no particular criminal gang as such that operates by the name 'koyta gang'.

Last month, during a citywide combing operation, police had seized as many as 145 machetes and three swords illegally possessed by some of the history-sheeters. (File/ Representational)

IN A move to prevent the misuse of ‘koyta’ (machetes) by criminal elements, Pune City Police have asked shopkeepers selling agricultural implements to maintain a proper record of buyers of these weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende said, “Through zonal DCPs, we have asked shopkeepers selling agricultural equipment especially machetes, to keep a record of buyers, the purpose for which they are purchasing and their contact details. This is to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the hands of minors or miscreants.”

Police officials said there is no particular criminal gang as such that operates by the name ‘koyta gang’. Kotya or sharp machetes are used by several criminals for attacking rivals and terrorising citizens not just in Pune, but even at other places.

Several such incidents of violence have been reported in the city, including one in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station, where criminals used ‘koyta’ while also causing a grave nuisance in public places. Citizens even started calling these groups of miscreants and assailants as the ‘koyta gangs’. Police also found minors involved in criminal activities, armed with machetes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
More from Pune

Last month, during a citywide combing operation, police had seized as many as 145 machetes and three swords illegally possessed by some of the history-sheeters. Police had also launched a crackdown against illegal sale of machetes. A few days ago, police raided shops and seized 105 machetes on the spot.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 05:06 IST
Next Story

Abhijit Sarkar murder case: Court frames charges against 20 accused

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close