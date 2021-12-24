Keep Christmas celebrations low-key: PMC’s appeal to locals

As the number of Omicron cases increases in the country, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday appealed to local residents to keep Christmas celebrations low-key. The civic body also said that only 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in churches during Christmas prayers.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar issued these orders, to implement the state government’s directives for Christmas celebrations, and warned of action against those violating Covid-19 restrictions.

“Only 50 per cent of total capacity will be allowed in churches. It is necessary to ensure that there is no crowding in the church and social distancing is maintained by visitors. Everyone has to wear face masks and use sanitiser…,” read the civic order.

The PMC also urged that choir groups should be kept small and each member of a choir should given a separate microphone during the church event. No shops or

stalls can be set up near churches, and no procession or function would be allowed.

On Thursday, the PMC registered 79 new cases of coronavirus infection.