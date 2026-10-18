In this Maharashtra village, Dussehra means an all-night fireworks spectacle

While much of India celebrates Diwali with fireworks, Kavathe Ekand, a village in Tasgaon taluka of Maharashtra’s Sangli district, has a distinctive tradition of its own. Every year, on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), the village comes alive with an all-night fireworks spectacle accompanying the palanquin procession of its presiding deity, Shri Siddharaj Maharaj.

The centuries-old tradition has earned the village the sobriquet “Sivakasi of Maharashtra”, a nod to the Tamil Nadu city renowned for its fireworks industry.

The celebrations begin around 8 pm on Dussehra, when the deity’s palkhi (palanquin) sets out from the temple and travels through the village. Accompanied by a continuous stream of fireworks, the procession winds its way through the streets before returning to the temple at around 8 am the next morning.

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Thousands of devotees and visitors gather to witness the spectacle, which combines religious devotion with the village’s distinctive tradition of handmade pyrotechnics.

Manoj Patil, secretary of the Siddharaj Devasthan Trust, said, “The tradition dates back more than three centuries. In its earlier form, the procession was illuminated using mashals, or torches, while the scale of the fireworks display was much smaller. Over the years, the use of firecrackers has grown, becoming an integral part of the annual celebration.”

“The fireworks illuminate the route of the night-time procession, while devotees accompany the palkhi through the village. The spectacle has also become a major attraction beyond Sangli district, drawing visitors from across Maharashtra and neighbouring villages in Karnataka,” Patil added.

Firework fountains burst along the procession route in Kavathe Ekand. (Express Photo) Firework fountains burst along the procession route in Kavathe Ekand. (Express Photo)

A village comes together to make fireworks

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Unlike celebrations for which people primarily buy commercially manufactured firecrackers, Kavathe Ekand’s Dussehra festivities are marked by the participation of local families and mandals (community groups) that make decorative fireworks specifically for the annual event.

“More than 150 local mandals are involved in making the firecrackers, while the tradition also extends to individual households. Although some participants are professionals, many have learnt the craft from earlier generations, keeping the practice alive through the transfer of traditional knowledge,” said Jaywant Mali, a former deputy chairperson of the Tasgaon Panchayat Samiti.

Pravin Deshmane, owner of Siddhraj Fire Works in Kavathe Ekand, said, “Preparations begin around 10 days before Dussehra. Nearly 500 kg of flash powder is used in making the fireworks for the Dussehra celebration, with experienced specialists known locally as ‘Golandaj’ preparing the mixtures.”

“The display features a range of traditional and locally crafted fireworks. These include Lakadi Shingaat, distinctive handmade firework sticks, homemade rockets that streak across the sky, and chakras and skyshots that add to the spectacle. The fireworks-making process is labour-intensive, with the decorative crackers prepared specifically for the annual procession,” Deshmane explained.

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The event has also evolved into a showcase of local craftsmanship, with different mandals contributing their own fireworks to the celebrations. The scale of the display, coupled with the participation of villagers through the night, has helped Kavathe Ekand gain wider recognition as the “Sivakasi of Maharashtra”.

Social media brings the tradition wider attention

The celebration has attracted growing attention in recent years, with videos shared on social media bringing the village’s distinctive Dussehra tradition to a wider audience.

Mali said, “The festival now draws people from across the state, including visitors from neighbouring parts of Karnataka. Many villagers who have settled in metropolitan cities also take leave to return home and participate in the celebrations. The tradition remains deeply rooted in the village’s social and religious life, with people looking forward to accompanying the deity’s palkhi.”

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He added, “Concerns have been raised about the safety risks associated with making and setting off firecrackers, as well as air and noise pollution.” Accidents have occurred in the past while making firecrackers, he said, but precautions are now being taken, and only experienced people are involved in the fireworks-making process.

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Sivakasi, in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, is widely known for its large fireworks-manufacturing industry and is often described as India’s fireworks capital.