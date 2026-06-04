Building Pune | PMC to use police force to break deadlock on decade-old Katraj-Kondhwa road project

After years of painstaking negotiations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has successfully wrested control of 100 properties standing in the way of one of the city’s most consequential road projects — the long-delayed Katraj-Kondhwa corridor linking the Pune-Satara and Pune-Solapur highways. Now, with a few properties still blocking the way, the municipal administration will use police force to acquire the remaining ones. The civic anti-encroachment department has been handed a two-day deadline to bulldoze any unauthorised structures in the way.

Conceived as a sweeping 84-metre-wide, 5-kilometre artery stretching from Katraj Chowk to Pisoli through the villages of Katraj and Kondhwa, the project has languished for over a decade. What was once a planning priority became a civic embarrassment over time as the area around it exploded with urban growth. The existing narrow road, now choked with heavy vehicles and commuters, has become a corridor of chaos, claiming lives in fatal accidents, while residents have endured gridlock that should have been solved years ago. The government had initially set out to acquire a 50-metre stretch of the proposed road—and that process is reaching its conclusion.