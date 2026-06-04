Building Pune | PMC to use police force to break deadlock on decade-old Katraj-Kondhwa road project

The Pune Municipal Corporation has acquired 100 of 109 properties needed for the Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project and plans to clear the remaining hurdles in two days.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneJun 4, 2026 04:40 PM IST
Katraj-Kondhwa road widening projectConceived as a sweeping 84-metre-wide, 5-kilometre artery, the project has languished for over a decade. (Representational image)
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After years of painstaking negotiations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has successfully wrested control of 100 properties standing in the way of one of the city’s most consequential road projects — the long-delayed Katraj-Kondhwa corridor linking the Pune-Satara and Pune-Solapur highways. Now, with a few properties still blocking the way, the municipal administration will use police force to acquire the remaining ones. The civic anti-encroachment department has been handed a two-day deadline to bulldoze any unauthorised structures in the way.

Conceived as a sweeping 84-metre-wide, 5-kilometre artery stretching from Katraj Chowk to Pisoli through the villages of Katraj and Kondhwa, the project has languished for over a decade. What was once a planning priority became a civic embarrassment over time as the area around it exploded with urban growth. The existing narrow road, now choked with heavy vehicles and commuters, has become a corridor of chaos, claiming lives in fatal accidents, while residents have endured gridlock that should have been solved years ago. The government had initially set out to acquire a 50-metre stretch of the proposed road—and that process is reaching its conclusion.

“The municipal administration has taken a very important and bold step to resolve the extremely serious traffic congestion on the Katraj-Kondhwa road connecting Satara Road to Solapur Road in Pune city. Having decided to directly accelerate the Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project, which has been stalled for many years and has become a headache for the residents, the civic body made a substantial provision for the first time from the municipal fund for land acquisition, along with some funds available from the government,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divate in a statement.

Special team to remove unauthorised constructions

The process of acquiring the land for the road’s development has been ongoing for the last few days.

“Of the 109 properties to be acquired, the Pune civic body has already taken possession of 100 properties by paying compensation to the owners in the last two weeks. Action will now be taken with police assistance to take possession of property from owners who are reluctant or refuse to provide the land required for the road. The civic anti-encroachment department has also been given directions to remove the encroachments or unauthorised constructions on these sites in the next two days,” Divate said.

Divate said that all small and large structures obstructing the Katraj-Kondhwa road work will be removed from areas where the municipal corporation has already taken possession. He added that instructions have been given to activate a special team to remove all unauthorised constructions within the road boundaries.

Chief Engineer Rajesh Bankar, who is the PMC’s road department in-charge, said, “The additional municipal commissioner has instructed the road department to carry out the road development work on all acquired vacant land speedily.”

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All the civic departments, including the road, land acquisition, property and management, have to take action together for the development of the Katraj-Kondhwa road, said Divate. “No laxity will be tolerated in this work,” he added.

If this ambitious project is completed on time, it will solve the area’s traffic congestion problem forever, making daily journeys very easy and fast, he said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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