How this Pune eatery is preserving a vanishing Kashmiri culinary tradition

Written by Vishakha Toshniwal and Ananya Shetty

A cup of Kahwa, a plate of rich Rogan Josh, and fresh breads baked in a traditional tandoor – these are exactly what most diners expect when they walk into a Kashmiri restaurant. However, what they are usually tasting is just one side of the region’s culinary coin: The Wazwan food. At Matamaal, the goal is to shift that narrative by introducing food lovers to the lesser-known, equally rich heritage of Kashmiri Pandit cuisine.

While both culinary styles share a love for meat and identical geography, they are worlds apart in execution. Wazwan is the elaborate, multi-course feast traditionally prepared by Muslim master chefs (wazas) for weddings, heavily relying on onions, garlic, and minced meat. Conversely, authentic Kashmiri Pandit cuisine completely eschews onion, tomato, and garlic. Instead, it builds deep, complex flavours using asafoetida (hing), dry ginger, fennel powder, and curd—a distinct home-cooked culinary tradition that largely vanished from the public eye after the community’s exodus from the valley in 1990.