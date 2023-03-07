Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar switches to action mode even before assuming office

Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar, who defeated the BJP in the Kasba Peth assembly by-election in Pune, Maharashtra, got into action mode even before taking oath as the legislator. He has taken up issues related to the city and his constituency in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Dhangekar Monday submitted a memorandum to PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Binavade to restore the 50-year-old property tax scheme in Pune that was scrapped by the previous Fadnavis government and also ensure uninterrupted water supply in the city.

“The PMC should continue with the 50-year-old scheme of providing a 40 per cent discount to the owner of residential property in the city. Also, the PMC, on the lines of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), should not charge property tax on the residential properties which are less than 500 sqft area,” Dhangekar said.

The newly-elected Kasba legislator has also urged the civic administration to plan for uninterrupted and equitable water distribution to the residents of the constituency.

“The property tax charges in the city are the highest in the country. So the property owners should be given a discount in the tax. There is a need to give relief in property tax for small-sized residential properties. I will be raising the issue in the Maharashtra assembly,” he said.

Dhangekar sought action against striking contractors who provide buses on rent to city bus service utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). The contractors went on an indefinite strike from Monday without intimation.

“The issue of pending dues of contractors should be resolved and the bus service resumed,” he said.

After his victory, Dhangekar paid respects to the late BJP legislator Mukta Tilak, whose untimely death necessitated the election in Kasba Peth. He visited her residence and also met city BJP MP Girish Bapat to enquire about the health of the leader and seek blessings to work for the people of the constituency, which Bapat represented for decades.

He also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and thanked him for his support during the by-election and sought his guidance to work in the constituency. Dhangekar also met former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former minister Vishwajeet Kadam.

In another memorandum, Pune city Congress chief Arvind Shinde has threatened to go on strike if the PMC does not replicate the scheme of reducing penalties on illegal construction in the city as that being done in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).