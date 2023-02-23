Kasba Peth bypolls: Pune cops ask shops to remain shut on February 26

The Pune City Police Thursday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) directing all shops and commercial establishments in 100-metre radius of the polling booths of Kasba Peth constituency byelection to remain closed on the voting day, February 26.

The voting for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls will be held on February 26 and the counting will be held on March 2. Section 144 CrPC empowers public officials to issue orders in urgent cases to pre-empt any law and order issue.

In an order issued under the provision, Pune Police’s Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik directed that considering the possibility of any law and order situation near the polling booths, all shops, commercial establishments, restaurants, roadside vendors and eateries in the radius of 100 metre of the polling booths shall remain closed on February 26 from 12.01 am till the time the voting is over.

Officials said that as far as the Pune City police jurisdiction is concerned, the polling will be held for Kasba Peth constituency at 270 polling booths housed in a total of 76 buildings in the jurisdictions of five police stations namely Samarth, Faraskhana, Vishrambag, Khadak and Dattawadi. The prohibitory orders will be applicable to all shops and commercial establishments except those providing emergency services.

The order stated that those found in violation of the order will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant.