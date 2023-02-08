Kasba heading towards triangular by-poll contest

THE BY-elections to the Kasba Assembly seem to have turned into a “triangular contest” as a Congress rebel Tuesday filled the nomination papers from the seat where the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (combine) and tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have fielded their respective candidates.

The bypolls to the constituency, a bastion of BJP for a long, have been necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak, a family member of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak. Ravindra Dhangekar, the Congress candidate, has received the support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray) — the two other constituents of the MVA.

Following Dhangekar’s nominations, Congress rebel Balasaheb Dabhekar, who was hoping for a ticket from the MVA, filed his nomination papers as an Independent. Dabhekar, who is also the four-time corporator from Kasba, claimed that he will turn victorious owing to a “mass following”.

“The voters in Kasba have reduced by 15,000. It means the residents are migrating as they are unhappy with the BJP’s corruption-ridden rule for a long time,” Dhangekar alleged.

The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have fielded a common candidate — Hemant Rasane — a non-Brahmin. Shailesh Tilak, the husband of the deceased Mukta Tilak, was hoping for a ticket.

Tilak said he will continue to work for the BJP. However, he gave a miss to BJP and Shinde-led Sena’s roadshow for Rasane.