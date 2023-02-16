scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls: VBA keeps distance from Congress and NCP, to take call on offering support today

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has said that both Congress and NCP have not sought their support for the Kasba and Chinchwad bypolls.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar at an event in Vani, Yavatmal. (Twitter)

While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is set to announce its support to the BJP candidates contesting bypolls in the Kasba and Chinchwad constituencies in the state, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is keeping distance from the Congress and NCP.

Currently, the VBA is in talks with Independent candidate Rahul Kalate who is contesting the Chinchwad bypoll and VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar is likely to announce a decision on Thursday.

“We have not taken any decision so far regarding extending support to any candidate in Chinchwad and Kasba seats,” VBA spokesperson Siddharth Mokle told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The VBA is in alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray but their alliance, so far, is limited to the Mumbai civic body elections. “We have an alliance with Shiv Sena…We had urged Shiv Sena to contest both Kasba and Chinchwad. However, the Congress and the NCP refused to give up the seat to Sena, which is part of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi),” Mokle said.

Mokle also pointed out that MVA parties like the Congress and NCP have not approached their leadership. “The Congress and NCP have not sought our support, that is why we have made it clear to the Shiv Sena that now we are in a position to take our own stand,” Mokle said.

In the 2019 Chinchwad Assembly elections, Mokle said, the VBA had extended support to Kalate, who was then contesting as a Shiv Sena rebel candidate. “Kalate has again approached us seeking our support. We have not yet taken a decision,” he said.

The final decision will be announced by Ambedkar, Mokle added.

Voting for the Chinchwad and Kasba seats will be held on February 26 and counting on March 2.

When contacted, Kalate said he was confident that VBA will extend support to him. “Last time, the VBA supported me wholeheartedly. This time too, I am confident that I will get their support. I am already holding talks with them…VBA’s support is very crucial,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP president Ajit Gavahane said that the party has already written to VBA seeking support for their candidate. “Talks are underway at both local and state levels with VBA leadership,” he added.

Ramesh Iyer, general secretary of Pune city Congress, said, “Our executive committee will announce a decision in this regard today. We are also awaiting further intimation from our party leadership.”

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:25 IST
