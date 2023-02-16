Kasba and Chinchwad bypolls: Congress says will go all-out for MVA candidates’ victory, MNS to back BJP candidates

With the MVA versus BJP battle ahead of the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls, to be held later this month, is turning bitter by the day, the Congress said Wednesday it will put in all might to ensure the victory of MVA candidates in both seats. On the other hand, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is set to announce its support to BJP candidates in both seats this week.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar on the Kasba seat, where the bypoll is being held after the death of former sitting legislator Mukta Tilak last December. Dhangekar belongs to the Congress, which is among the three main constituents of the MVA. In Chinchwad, where the bypoll was necessitated after Laxman Jagtap of the BJP passed away in January, the MVA has fielded Nana Kate of the National Congress Party (NCP).

The BJP has fielded Hemant Rasane for the Kasba seat. Ashwini Jagtap, the wife of Laxman Jagtap, is the party’s candidate in Chinchwad. Voting will be held on February 26 and counting on March 2.

“At today’s meeting, we have decided that all our executive committee members will campaign for the victory of both MVA candidates in the Kasba and Chinchwad constituencies,” Maharastra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said at a press conference in Mumbai Wednesday.

‘Working unitedly’

Patole said the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to project that all was not well in the Congress. “The BJP is trying to create an anti-Congress atmosphere and was trying to send out a message across Maharashtra that Congress was a house divided. This is being done by the BJP with an intention to win the Kasba and Chinchwad seats after suffering defeat in the state council polls,” Patole said.

“But we have put a full stop to their attempts… We have made a resolution to work unitedly to ensure the victory of both MVA candidates in the Kasba and Chinchwad seats. All our executive committee members will campaign for our MVA candidates in both seats,” he added.

Ramesh Iyer, General Secretary, Pune Congress unit, said the executive committee of the State Congress is headed by Patole and includes top leaders. “Former chief ministers like Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan are its invitees,” he said.

Enthused by the victory in the recently held Legislative Council polls, the MVA is leaving no stone unturned to win both seats. The feeling in the MVA is that if it can win in the two bypolls, it will cause a flutter in the BJP and Eknath Shinde camp.

Earlier this week, Patole and NCP leader Ajit Pawar shared the stage during two meetings held on two consecutive days in Kasba and Chinchwad. Sena leader Aditya Thackeray was also present during the Chinchwad meetings. During both meetings, MVA leaders resolved to work unitedly to ensure the victory of the MVA candidates in a bid to put the BJP in place.

“Our State party chief is not only closely monitoring both the polls but is actually leading the MVA campaign. After ensuring the victory of MVA candidates in council polls, he is confident of victory in both Kasba and Chinchwad seats. The State Congress will be sending all big names to campaign in both Kasba and Chinchwad seats,” said Iyer.

Reviving fortunes

For the Congress, a victory in Kasba is highly significant. The Congress, which ruled the Pune Municipal Corporation for years, has not only been ousted from the civic corridors but it could not win a single seat in Pune city in the last two Assembly elections. “Out of the six Assembly seats in Pune city, the Congress has failed to win even one seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. Therefore, this bypoll is very significant for the party to revive its fortune and improve its image which will help spur its rank and file,” said Iyer.

The Congress last won the Kasba seat in 1992 in a bypoll. “However, since 1995 it was first BJP’s Girish Bapat who won the seat five times and then Mukta Tilak, also from BJP, won the seat. This is a good opportunity for Congress to bounce back in city politics as BJP is now on a weak footing in Kasba seat,” claimed Iyer.

In Chinchwad, the NCP said the seat is key to returning to power in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) where it ruled for 15 years. The NCP too has not won the seat since 2009 when it was formed. “If we win the Chinchwad seat, our chances of getting back to power in PCMC rise cent per cent,” Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP president Ajit Gavahane told The Indian Express.

Laxman Jagtap first won the seat as an Independent in 2009. He was actually an NCP rebel candidate. Jagtap subsequently won the seat in 2014 and 2019 as a BJP candidate. “If we win the Chinchwad seat, it will be our first victory… With the kind of turnout that is being witnessed at our meetings, our party is confident of a victory,” Gavahane said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is looking for support from Raj Thackeray-led MNS in Chinchwad. “Today, we held a meeting with MNS leaders. They are ready to support our candidate. They have told us when MNS chief Raj Thackeray visits Pune on February 19, the support will be announced,” Mahesh Landge, President of Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP unit, told The Indian Express Wednesday.a