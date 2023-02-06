scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Kasba bypoll: Ready to field Tilak family member if MVA agrees to unopposed election, says BJP

The BJP was reacting to Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s remark in Pune on Sunday when he said he was ‘ready to discuss the issue’. The last day for filing nominations for the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll is Tuesday.

BJP leader and Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil (File)
A day before the last date for filing nominations for the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll, the BJP in Maharashtra has offered to withdraw its nominated candidate and field a family member of deceased sitting legislator Mukta Tilak if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) agrees to unopposed elections in the constituency. Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations.

The BJP’s reaction came in response to a statement by state Congress president Nana Patole in Pune on Sunday when he said he was “ready to discuss the issue”.

When asked about Patole’s contention on Monday, BJP leader and Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil said, “If the MVA or the Congress agrees for an unopposed election, we will field someone from the Tilak family and withdraw our nominated candidate.” In the same breath, however, Patil said, “Patole is saying for the sake…”.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was also present, said, “I fully agree with Patil on this count.” Bawankule said he has already appealed to top MVA leaders to withdraw their candidates.

The BJP on Saturday had nominated party worker Hemant Rasane as its candidate for the Kasba bypoll over the inexperienced Shailesh and Kunal Tilak, husband and son of Mukta Tilak. It was her demise that necessitated the bypoll in the constituency.

Must read |Injustice done… (but) will continue to work for BJP: Mukta Tilak’s family

“The chief minister had called me to discuss the issue of unopposed election to Kasba and Chinchwad constituencies. I told him that we are ready to discuss the issue. However, BJP has already fielded its candidate and has denied ticket to a Tilak family member. Injustice has been done to the Tilak family. When BJP needed the help of Mukta Tilak for state council elections, she was carried on a stretcher…,” Patole had said.

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar told The Indian Express, “The party is ready to withdraw its candidate if Patole lives up to his word. If Congress and MVA agree, we will field a Tilak family member. We have been calling for an unopposed election so that unnecessary expenditure of public money is saved. Our leaders have said that there are still 48 hours to go, the MVA should convey their decision to us…We will take back our candidate,” he said.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Shailesh Tilak said, “If the BJP leaders are talking of withdrawing the nominated candidate, they should first withdraw and announce our name. Only then Congress can be expected to agree to unopposed election. The first action should come from the BJP.”

Congress leader Rohit Tilak said, “Our Tilak family is hurt by the way Mukta Tilak and her family have been treated by BJP. Though I am in Congress, this concerns our family matter. I was with Muktatai till her last. She served her party till the last moment and now injustice has been done to her family.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “No matter what the BJP leaders say, the election will be held. We are not at all in favour of an unopposed election. MVA will field candidates from both seats and will also win.” Raut added, “Whether chief minister calls seeking unopposed election or not, it will not matter as we are fully prepared to contest both the constituencies.”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 11:11 IST
