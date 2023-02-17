scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Kasba bypoll: Recruitment for Pune city police put on hold from Feb 18 to 27

The ongoing recruitment for constables and drivers has been put on hold due to the Kasba Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on February 26.

pune policeThe process to recruit constables and drivers in Pune city police is going on at the Shivajinagar police headquarters (HQ) since January 3. (File/Representational)
The ongoing recruitment for Pune city police has been put on hold from February 18-27 due to the Kasba Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on February 26, a press release issued on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ) Rohidas Pawar said.

The process to recruit constables and drivers in Pune city police is going on at the Shivajinagar police headquarters (HQ) since January 3.

With political parties intensifying their campaign for the Kasba Assembly bypoll, a huge police force will be deployed in the city to prevent a law and order situation.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 09:53 IST
