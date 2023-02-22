Kasba bypoll: Sharad Pawar to reach out to voters in final leg of campaigning

With the election campaign for the Kasba Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra intensifying in the final leg, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will step out in the field on Wednesday for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

With just three days of campaigning left, Pawar will address three public rallies for Dhangekar. The first rally will be held at Ganj Peth, where he will address the minority community, followed by a meeting with sportspersons at Narayan Peth, and finally, a meeting with traders at Gurwar Peth.

Dhangekar is contesting against BJP candidate Hemant Rasane, for whom Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been campaigning.

Voting for the Kasba bypoll will be held on February 26 and counting on March 2. Elections were necessitated in the Assembly seat after the death of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak.

Incidentally, Pawar had visited the city Congress headquarters a few months ago on the party’s foundation day, raising many eyebrows. It was after a long time that Pawar visited Congress Bhavan after parting ways and forming the NCP. His last visit was during the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2014.

The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), the main alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have put up a united front against the BJP and are extensively campaigning for their candidates. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state unit chiefs of Congress and NCP, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav, along with state and local leaders of the alliance, are jointly campaigning for Dhangekar in Kasba.

For BJP, apart from Shinde and Fadnavis, ministers and leaders of the ruling alliance are campaigning for Rasane. Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not directly participate in the election but held meetings with local leaders during his visit last weekend.

Shinde held meetings with representatives of various communities, organisations and professional associations in Kasba on Monday while Fadnavis directed local leaders to put in extra efforts for Rasane. “The last three days of the election campaign are very crucial and the party workers should reach out to each voter,” he urged local BJP leaders.

Fadnavis said that the BJP workers should get the maximum number of voters out on polling day to exercise their right to vote. “The BJP position is very strong in Kasba but we cannot be negligent,” he said.