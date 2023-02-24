Kasba bypoll: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brings up ‘Hindutva’ after Pawar appeal to minorities to defeat BJP

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged the minority community not to support the BJP in the bypolls in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday raised the ‘Hindutva issue’ while seeking votes for BJP legislator Hemant Rasane in Kasba constituency.

Fadnavis said there were many attempts by the Opposition to set wrong narratives. “Kasba is Hindutvawadi. I am confident that whatever narrative is set, it will not work. Yesterday, NCP chief held a meeting and some leader of their party made casteist comments that they will bring Muslims from the entire country to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP,” Fadnavis said.

“This fight is not anymore between Hemant Rasane of BJP and Ravindra Dhangekar of Congress but is that of ideologies. Our fight is against those who are opposed to Kashmir. It is between those removing Article 370 and those upset on removal of Article 370,” he added.

Fadnavis held a roadshow for Rasane in Kasba and later addressed a public rally on Thursday. “Kasba is a bastion of BJP. City MP Girish Bapat has played an important role in it and also campaigned in the present election despite his illness,” he said.

Voting for the Kasba bypoll will be held on February 26 and counting on March 2.

“I want to ask a question to Congress and NCP on their stand on Punyeshwar Mahadeo temple in the constituency,” Fadnavis said. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has said that the Punyeshwar Mahadeo and Naryaneshwar temples in Kasba were demolished and a mosque was built. The party has been demanding excavation at the site to decide and take action accordingly.

“This fight might be of one constituency, but it is a fight of ideologies,” Fadnavis reiterated, adding that the BJP is changing the face of Pune through development like Metro rail, beautification of the river, ring road and airport.

“The issue of redevelopment in Kasba will soon be addressed. We will conserve the identity and culture of the city. The BJP is in power in the Centre and state so the legislator in Kasba should also be of BJP,” the deputy chief minister said.

“My only fear is that the interest for voting is less in by-election as people think it will not make a major effect in government formation or not affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rivals are connecting this election with the Prime Minister. I request all to exercise your right to vote,” Fadnavis said.

A former Congress corporator had on Wednesday urged the minority community to get those who had migrated from Kasba to vote for the bypoll.