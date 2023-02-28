scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Kasba bypoll: Cops clamp Section 144 around FCI godown in Koregaon during counting of votes on March 2

Entry with both authorised and unauthorised weapons and firearms has been prohibited in the area.

Preparations in progress at the counting center in Koregaonpark on Tuesday ahead of the Kasba bypoll counting scheduled on Thursday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
The Pune city police Tuesday issued prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in 200-metre radius of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Koregaon Park on March 2 in view of the counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly byelection.

The voting for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls was held on February 26 and the counting of votes for both the seats is slated to be held on March 2.

Government officials, including those on duty for the counting, will be exempted from the orders. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Karnik issued the prohibitory order. Section 144 of the CrPC empowers public officials to issue orders in urgent cases to pre-empt any law and order situation. The order will be applicable from 12.01 am on March 2 till the process of counting is over. Government officials, including those on duty for the counting, will be exempted from the orders.

Entry with both authorised and unauthorised weapons and firearms has been prohibited in the area. The order also prohibits any victory procession from or within the demarcated area during the counting.

In a statement, the police said, “Use of cell phones and wireless phones are prohibited in the counting area. Private persons will be prohibited from using loudspeakers in the area. Writing or display of any text on the premises of the counting centre has been prohibited. No vehicle except the government vehicles deployed for counting duty will be allowed to enter the area. Any person without a valid entry pass will not be allowed to enter the premises.”

The order also states that those found in violation of the order will be prosecuted under Indian Penal Code Section 188 which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 21:04 IST
