Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Kasba bypoll: Congress approaches police chief, says BJP issuing threats

MPCC president Nana Patole has also alleged that money was being distributed to voters.

Patole, along with Congress leader Mohan Joshi, NCP’s Pune city chief Prashant Jagtap and others, handed over a letter in this regard to Pune City Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole has alleged that the BJP is violating the model code of conduct by “causing terror and issuing threats” during campaigning for the Kasba Assembly bypoll.

In the letter, Patole said that fearing defeat in the bypoll, BJP workers were “issuing threats”. He alleged that the party has received a video showing BJP workers using GST officials to threaten merchants into helping its candidate. He also alleged that money was being distributed to voters.

Patole asked the police commissioner to ensure there was no violation of the model code of conduct.

Voting for the Kasba bypoll will take place on February 26. The Congress has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar against BJP’s Hemant Rasane from the Kasba Assembly constituency.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 09:31 IST
