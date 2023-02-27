Kasba BJP candidate booked for violation of model code of conduct

The BJP candidate from the Kasba Assembly constituency Hemant Rasane was booked for alleged violation of the model code of conduct after he wore a stole bearing the party’s symbol of lotus when he came to cast his vote Sunday.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Vishrambag police station late Sunday. The offence was filed based on the complaint filed by Amit Nanaware, the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the Kasba Peth constituency by-election.

Earlier on Sunday, Pune Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Rupali Patil, had submitted a formal complaint to Election Observer Neeraj Semwal. In her submission to Semwal, Patil had said, “In spite of being a candidate himself, Rasane entered the 100-metre radius of the polling booth at the NMV School. None of the election staffers nor the police stopped him. This was a clear violation of the model code of conduct. This violation has been videographed by media representatives present at the spot. I request to take strict action against Rasane and also the staffers present at the polling booth.”

Senior Inspector Sunil Mane, in charge of the Vishrambag police station, confirmed that a complaint has been lodged. “Based on the complaint registered by ARO, a case has been registered against Hemant Rasane for the violation of the model code of conduct because he wore a stole bearing the party symbol when he came to cast his vote. We have invoked relevant sections of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951. Further probe is on,” said Mane.

The Kasba bypoll was held after the death of sitting BJP MLA Mukta Tilak. Votes will be counted on March 2.