Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Kasba Assembly by-poll: With big roadshows, BJP & Cong launch poll campaigns

For the Kasba by-polls, BJP has fielded Rasane after denying the party ticket to anyone from the family of deceased legislator Mukta Tilak, a family member of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak. (Representational/File)
Both the BJP and Congress on Thursday launched election campaigns for their candidates Hemant Rasane and Ravindra Dhangekar, respectively, for the Kasba Assembly by-polls with massive roadshows.

For the Kasba by-polls, BJP has fielded Rasane after denying the party ticket to anyone from the family of deceased legislator Mukta Tilak, a family member of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak.

Meanwhile, Congress, with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) led by Uddhav Thackeray, fielded Dhangekar, who is well connected to people from the constituency.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil launched the election campaign for Rasane near Omkareshwar temple, followed by a roadshow in Shaniwar Peth, Narayan Peth, and Sadashiv Peth.

Many BJP leaders from Pune also participated in the roadshow, along with representatives of alliance partner Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde), Republican Party of India (A), and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh.

“Voters from Kasba have always preferred BJP, except on a few occasions in the past. They should continue with the tradition as this contest will set a trend for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2024 too,” said Mungantiwar.

Rasane, meanwhile, said he was confident of winning the Kasba by-poll, and was “not afraid of anyone”. “We will reach out to every house in the constituency, and share the city’s development roadmap with them,” he said.

Congress senior leader Sangram Thopte, meanwhile, launched the election campaign for Dhangekar near Tambdi Jogeshwari temple in the presence of former party legislators, mayors, top leaders, and Pune chiefs of NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also participated in the roadshow, which covered Appa Balwant Chowk, Mehunpura Road, Ahilyabai Chowk, Shindepar, and Narayan Peth’s Kesariwada.

“There is a wave of change, and it will be clear in the result of the Kasba by-poll. Dhangekar has the support of the public, and all the alliance partners of MVA too,” Thopte said.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 01:14 IST
