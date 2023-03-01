Kasba and Chinchwad bypolls: Police force deployed in constituencies, counting centres

The police Wednesday said a significant number of personnel has been deployed to enable smooth counting for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly by-polls. The police also said they were closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent untoward incidents. The voting was held on February 26. The counting of votes for the two seats will be held Thursday.

The counting for Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituencies will be held at FCI Godown premises in Koregaon Park and Shankar Anna Gawade Smruti Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon, respectively.

The Pune city police having jurisdiction over Kasba Peth and the Pimpri Chinchwad police with jurisdiction over Chinchwad constituency have already issued prohibitory orders in their respective areas under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Top officials from both police units held review meetings with officials concerned in order to draw up elaborate police deployment and patrolling plans.

Senior officials from both jurisdictions said that a chunk of their force will be deployed at the counting centres and the remaining police personnel will be deployed across the constituencies, especially in sensitive locations.

The prohibitory orders issued by the Pune police will be in force in the 200-metre radius of the FCI godown in Koregaon Park. Meanwhile, as per the prohibitory orders issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, all commercial establishments including shops, hotels, lodges, and paan shops apart from those providing essential services will remain closed on the counting day.

Officials have appealed to citizens to desist from making objectionable posts related to political issues and subjects concerning the two constituencies.