Gold medallist tabla player to be felicitated at Vasantotsav music fest in Pune

Kartikswami Dahifale devotes his time to mastering the tabla, either playing it for hours or trying to learn more musical features of the percussion instrument. It has been like this since he was a child and opted for ‘riyaaz’ (systematic practice) instead of getting lured by other diversions.

The 24-year-old’s innate passion towards tabla has led him to win the Vasantotsav Award 2023. The promising musician will be felicitated on January 20 at the Vasantotsav music festival being held in Pune in memory of renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Vasantrao Deshpande.

“Music is more than a discipline. It is a sadhana and one must become a tapasvi,” says Dahifale.

The three-day festival will be held at Suryakant Kakade Farms in Kothrud till January 22. It is organised by the Vasantrao Deshpande Pratishthan

Vidushi Shubhada Paradkar, senior vocalist and guru belonging to the Gwalior-Agra tradition, and Dr Shubhada Kulkarni, a music researcher and an author will also be felicitated on the occasion.

During his childhood, Dahifale got a taste of music listening to the sound of the ‘bansuri’ (flute) that his father would play at home.

His father, a driver by profession, shifted his family from their village in Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to Mumbai in 1999. They lived all over the city, moving from Wadala to Panvel and other places. When Dahifale was 10, he heard of a pakhawaj (double-headed drum) exponent Naresh Khanavkar who resided nearby in Navde, Panvel.

Advertisement

Also Read | Know Your City: A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades

“As a young boy, I used to go to his house and watch him play the instrument from outside. After a while, he noticed me and asked me to come inside. He asked if I wanted to watch TV. I told him that I wanted to ‘watch’ him,” smiles Dahifale.

Khanavkar thus became his first music teacher and, over the next three years, Dahifale practised hard to keep his standards high.

“When we moved back to our village, I was deeply influenced by the ‘warkari’ tradition,” says the young tablist who by then had found his new pakhawaj guru, Dnyaneshwar Sable.

Advertisement

A couple of years later, he began to play the tabla under the guidance of Shekhar Darwade in Ahmednagar. His current guru in Pune is Nikhil Phatak who traces his musical lineage to the Punjab gharana of Ustad Allarakha Khan.

“The time when masters such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Allarakha Khan sahib used to play is very significant in Indian classical music because of their contributions. I drew inspiration from them and feel it an honour to belong to Ustad Allarakha Khan sahib’s gharana,” says Dahifale.

Growing up, Dahifale excelled in academics too. But when it came to choosing his stream after a good performance in Class X, he opted for Arts. He studied Instrumental Music — Tabla for graduation and post-graduation at Pune University and emerged as a gold medalist in the subject in 2022.

A prolific performer, Dahifale is looking at more live concerts. “I am deeply grateful to my gurus, family and friends. This award is an inspiration because it is a big stage and with eminent people. To be called a Yuva Kalakar is an honour. It gives me the energy to move forward,” he says.