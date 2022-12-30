Karni Sena objects to Koregaon Bhima celebrations; Congress, RPI push back

Ahead of the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1, Maharashtra Karni Sena chief Ajay Sengar has demanded that the government ban the ‘Shaurya Din’ celebrations and “demolish the Koregaon Bhima memorial”, evoking a strong reaction from the Dalit community and the Congress.

Sengar, who has shot off a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has alleged that the memorial celebrated British victory over Marathas and hence it was treacherous to valorise it.

“Karni Sena has warned that they will break the ‘Vijay Stambh’ at Koregaon Bhima on Shaurya Divas, celebrated on January 1 every year. Maharashtra is a peaceful state and this type of threat and provocation by some organisations is not good. The organisation is provoking Bhim devotees and trying to create a rift in society. If they try to do something, they will get a befitting reply,” Nitin Raut, Congress leader and former minister, said.

Sachin Kharat of the Republican Party of India (Kharat faction) also raised objections to Sengar’s remark. “He always makes such statements. His demands are completely unjustified and show he has no knowledge of history. This man should be arrested under the National Security Act for making such statements,” Kharat said.

As per historical records, the ‘Jaystambh’ was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.