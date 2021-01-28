Pune: Karnataka gang arrested for theft of jewellery worth over Rs 55 lakh

According to police, when the jeweller was checking the bonnet, the unidentified accused persons lifted a bag from the car and fled from the spot.

After checking footage of as many as 700 CCTV cameras, Pune Police arrested a gang from Karnataka in connection with the theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 55.62 lakh from a car in Raviwar Peth area of the city.

A press release issued by Pune Police on Thursday stated that unidentified persons had spilled oil on the bonnet of a car parked near RCM College in Raviwar Peth on the evening of December 31, 2020. When the car owner, a jeweller, reached the parking area, the accused asked him to check the spill over the bonnet.

According to police, when the jeweller was checking the bonnet, the unidentified accused persons lifted a bag from the car and fled from the spot. The bag contained gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 55,62,800. Subsequently, the jeweller lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard at Faraskhana police station and a team led by senior police inspector Rajendra Landge initiated a probe into this case.

Policemen Sayaji Chavan, Akash Walmiki, Mehboob Qureshi, Mohan Alvi and Sharad Wakse, among others, checked videos captured by as many as 700 CCTV cameras, from Raviwar Peth area to Saswad, and were able to find clues about one person involved in the theft.

During the course of the investigation, police obtained the cell phone number of the accused, Shankar Lakshman Achari (35), a native of Shimoga district in Karnataka. Police arrested Shankar and his interrogation revealed the involvement of his aides Shrinivas Laksham Achari, Sanju Vyankatesh Naidu, Yadgir Lakshman Achari and Harish Achari Shetty in the theft case.

Further probe revealed that three persons — Mary Vyankatesh Naidu, Vyankatesh Naidu and Shanta Lakshman Achari — had taken the stolen ornaments to Karnataka and handed it over to the prime accused, Lakshman Achari.

Subsequently, police arrested Yadgir Lakshman Achari and Mary Vyankatesh Naidu and also nabbed one minor boy in connection with the theft. Police said search is on for the remaining accused.

The press release issued on Thursday further mentioned that the Karnataka-based gang had traveled to Maharashtra and other states for committing theft. They resided in rented homes and targeted valuables such as gold, silver and cash kept in four-wheelers parked in crowded areas. Police said the accused would ask minor boys to spill oil on the bonnet of the target cars and other such tricks for committing thefts.

Police are probing their involvement in more theft cases in Kothrud and other areas in the city.

