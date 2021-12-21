scorecardresearch
Mob damages three Karnataka buses in Pune over ‘defacement’ of Shivaji statue in Bengaluru

A group of men allegedly shouted slogans, broke the glasses and painted three KSRTC buses black near the Ordinance Factory in Khadki.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 21, 2021 10:03:56 am
Police have booked the accused persons under sections of the IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act. (Representational image)

A group of around 12 unidentified persons allegedly broke the window panes and smeared black ink on three buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at Khadki on Sunday afternoon, in an apparent protest against the alleged defacement of the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji in Bengaluru. An FIR has been registered in the case at the Khadki police station.

According to a press release issued by the Pune city police on Monday, the three KSRTC buses were parked in an open space near the Ordinance Factory in Khadki when around 2 pm on Sunday, a group of men reached the spot on two- wheelers and two cars.

They allegedly shouted slogans and broke the glasses of the three KSRTC buses. They also blackened the buses with oil paint. Police said they painted protest words on the buses before leaving the spot.

Police have booked the accused persons under sections 143, 148, 149, 336 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

Police sub inspector Shailaja Shinde is investigating the case.

