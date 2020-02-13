Karjat jailbreak: 3 prisoners held from Pune district

Police said Kolhe and Bhore were nabbed from Wadgaon Maval and Jagtap was held in Nhavi village in Indapur.(Representational Image) Police said Kolhe and Bhore were nabbed from Wadgaon Maval and Jagtap was held in Nhavi village in Indapur.(Representational Image)

Three of the five undertrials who had fled from a sub-jail in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar February 9 were arrested Wednesday from rural parts of Pune district.

The five had fled around 7.30 pm Sunday by breaching the ceiling of their barracks. They were identified as Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Kolhe, Mohan Kundlik Bhore, Akshay Ramdas Raut and Chandrakant Mahadev Raut, all from different villages in Jamkhed, and Gangadhar Lakshman Jagtap from Karjat.

Police said Kolhe and Bhore were nabbed from Wadgaon Maval and Jagtap was held in Nhavi village in Indapur. Akshay and Chandrakant Raut are still on the run, and a search is on to nab them.

Kolhe is a history-sheeter charged for the illegal sale of firearms, while Akshay Raut, Bhore and Chandrakant Raut face charges of murder, and Jagtap is an accused in a rape case.

Police said the prisoners removed the wooden planks supporting the ceiling and then removed the earthen tiles. It is suspected they escaped through the breached ceiling by climbing on each other and forming a pyramid. After the escape, search teams were formed by Ahmednagar police to trace the accused.

