Kargil Diwas observed

A wreath-laying ceremony was held to mark Kargil Diwas at the National War Memorial,Southern Command,Pune,on Friday. Lt Gen Ashok Singh,GOC-in-C Southern Command,along with officers,JCOs and other ranks paid homage to the gallant martyrs of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives for the country.

On July 26,1999 the brave soldiers of the Indian Army completed their assigned tasks of recapturing posts in Kargil which were illegally and treacherously occupied by the Pakistan Army. The war saw 527 brave soldiers make the supreme sacrifice on the icy and cold heights of some of the most rugged and inhospitable terrain in the world, said a release issued by the Press Information Bureau,Defence Wing.

The solemn and moving ceremony was attended by officers,junior commissioned officers and other ranks of Pune and Kirkee Cantonments. A ceremonial guard of the Army presented tribute to the fallen soldiers and innumerable other personnel of the Armed Forces who did not think twice before facing the bullets of the enemy to defend the honour of the nation.

Speaking at another function to mark the day,Lt Gen Singh narrated his experiences from the Kargil war and emphasised on the importance of moral integrity,hard work and focus.

